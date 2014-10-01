Recently featured

Contents, News The Vancouver effect: What foreign real estate buyers in Seattle mean for Bellingham By Emily Hamann The Bellingham Business Journal Over the past few years, home prices have skyrocketed around Vancouver, B.C., in part because of a large number of foreign buyers. Now the city and the province have instituted measures to tamp down foreign demand. Real estate experts say that will likely prod more foreign buyers to [...]

Contents, Features, New Business Shop brings teas from around world to Bellingham By Emily Hamann The Bellingham Business Journal Washington may be famous for its coffee, but now in Bellingham there’s a place for tea enthusiasts to grab a drink. Kuros Zahedi and his wife Sandra Loeffelmann started Saku Tea this spring. It’s a tea shop serving and selling fine teas from around the world. “We try [...]

Contents, Features Bellingham inventor finds crowdfunding success By Emily Hamann The Bellingham Business Journal Sometimes inspiration comes from unlikely places. For inventor Mark King, a snorkeling expedition gave rise to a new wallet company. In August, Trayvax Enterprises wrapped up its second crowdfunding campaign. The campaign raised $64,235 for a new computer-automated CNC machine which will allow Trayvax to manufacture its latest [...]

Contents, Features Country fans kick their boots up at Ferndale saloon By Emily Hamann The Bellingham Business Journal She just wanted a place to line dance with her friends. There wasn’t one nearby, so she decided to make her own. Jessie Anderson opened Kickin’ A Saloon and Dance Hall in May. She said the nearest places to go line dancing and country swing dancing were in Seattle [...]

