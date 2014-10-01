Local firm brings new meaning to ‘family law’
By Jim Davis The Herald Business Journal Thomas Neeleman took his daughter to work. She stayed. And she wasn’t the only one. The bankruptcy lawyer has hired on all four of his working age children to his practice, one as a partner, two as associates and another as his head paralegal, working in offices in [...]
Business Toolkit, Contributors
Encourage your employees to learn together (and they’ll succeed together)
By Mike Cook For The Bellingham Business Journal The car I was riding in pulled up to the curb in front of my house. It was a chilly Michigan evening sometime in March, 1961. As I was opening the door to get out my basketball coach, who was dropping me off after practice, asked an [...]
Dates announced for 2017 SeaFeast
The organizational team has announced the dates for the second annual SeaFeast. It will be held Sept. 22-23 in downtown Bellingham and at Squalicum Harbor. Last fall’s inaugural event was a success, attracting more than 6,000 attendees with events aimed at celebrating Bellingham’s working waterfront. Organizers say they anticipate even more attendees in 2017 with [...]
Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
PeaceHealth announces staff changes
PeaceHealth has named Misty Parris as its Northwest network vice president of operations and James Bochsler, MD, as its Northwest network medical director. Both have been fulfilling these same roles on an interim basis. Parris joined PeaceHealth in 2001 as a registered clinical exercise physiologist. She has since moved up, transitioning into management roles. She [...]
Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Whatcom Women in Business selects new executive board
The Whatcom Women in Business have elected their new 2017 executive board. Jamie Smeall, HR/administrator at Avenue Bread, has been elected president and will serve as webmaster. Tally Tipton, co-owner of Cosmic Comics, will serve as past president and chair the banquet committee. Renee Aase, operations manager and retail operations lead at Bank of the [...]
Recent news
The Vancouver effect: What foreign real estate buyers in Seattle mean for Bellingham
By Emily Hamann The Bellingham Business Journal Over the past few years, home prices have skyrocketed around Vancouver, B.C., in part because of a large number of foreign buyers. Now the city and the province have instituted measures to tamp down foreign demand. Real estate experts say that will likely prod more foreign buyers to [...]
Contents, Features, New Business
Shop brings teas from around world to Bellingham
By Emily Hamann The Bellingham Business Journal Washington may be famous for its coffee, but now in Bellingham there’s a place for tea enthusiasts to grab a drink. Kuros Zahedi and his wife Sandra Loeffelmann started Saku Tea this spring. It’s a tea shop serving and selling fine teas from around the world. “We try [...]
Building Bellingham’s future: Meet the top seven young professionals working hard and doing good in Whatcom County
By Emily Hamann The Bellingham Business Journal They are the future of business in Bellingham. They include an insurance broker, nonprofit directors, a radio personality and a graphic designer. They are the top seven young professionals in Whatcom County for this year. Each was chosen as the winner of the new Top 7 Under 40 [...]
Bellingham inventor finds crowdfunding success
By Emily Hamann The Bellingham Business Journal Sometimes inspiration comes from unlikely places. For inventor Mark King, a snorkeling expedition gave rise to a new wallet company. In August, Trayvax Enterprises wrapped up its second crowdfunding campaign. The campaign raised $64,235 for a new computer-automated CNC machine which will allow Trayvax to manufacture its latest [...]
Country fans kick their boots up at Ferndale saloon
By Emily Hamann The Bellingham Business Journal She just wanted a place to line dance with her friends. There wasn’t one nearby, so she decided to make her own. Jessie Anderson opened Kickin’ A Saloon and Dance Hall in May. She said the nearest places to go line dancing and country swing dancing were in Seattle [...]
Go to the Archives to see more entries