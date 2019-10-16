2019 Professional Woman of the Year announced

by mathewroland

Filed on 16. Oct, 2019

The Whatcom Women In Business, 37th Annual Professional Woman Awards Gala & Auction recognized female business owners and managers who are active leaders in the Whatcom County community. Lynn Giuliani, president of Progressions Inc., was awarded the 2019 Professional Woman of the Year award at the gala on Friday, October 11. Giuliani is an experienced leader and works with nonprofits in the area such as Lydia Place, Engedi Refuge, NW Youth Services and Jansen Art Center. Progressions Inc. is a consulting and training company working to help companies create a sales culture driven by customers. This year’s finalists also included Alyssa Springs, Flow Motion Massage & Yoga Studio; Pam Brady, BP; Teresa Dalton, The FireHouse Arts and Events Center and Teresa Taylor, Lummi Indian Business Council. In addition, the first-ever Community Legacy Award was given to Abby Franklin of Loving Space School for her decades of dedication to the community. All of the finalists and winners embody the mission of WWIB: business acumen, community involvement, leadership and mentoring.