Lynden’s Bellewood Acres gains co-owners

by ehamann

Filed on 17. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Longtime distillery and apple farm Bellewood Acres recently gained new co-owners. The Abel family acquired the farm late last year, alongside founders John and Dorie Belisle. Eric and Julie Abel, along with their son and daughter-in-law Blake and Janelle, have taken on key leadership roles at Bellewood Acres. The farm includes 62 acres with apples and pear orchards and a 14,000-square-foot building with a store, cafe, bakery and distillery.

Eric Abel is now president, Julie Abel is store and cafe manager, Blake Abel is vice president and oversees orchard operations and Janelle Abel is marketing and community relations director. The Abel family doesn’t plan any major immediate changes, but the distillery will begin offering a hard cider in addition to its eight existing spirits next year.

Bellewood Acres harvested 1.7 million pounds of apples last year and is visited by more than 50,000 people each year. It sells product into Haggen’s, both Community Food Co-op locations, and seven Metropolitan Market stores in the Seattle area.

The Belisle’s began Bellewood Acres in 1996 when they began planting apple trees on their property. In 2002, they opened the farm to the public. In 2016, they first announced that they were pursuing retirement and looking for the right buyer for the farm.

“Now it is time for us to retire to spend more time with our children and grandchildren,” Dorie Belisle said, in a press release. “We are so proud to leave our farm in such great hands. Please help us welcome the Abel family.”

Bellewood Acres is located at 6140 Guide Meridian. For more information, visit www.bellewoodfarms.com.