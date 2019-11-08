PeaceHealth announces chief executive of the PeaceHealth Northwest network

by mathewroland

Filed on 08. Nov, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

Charles Prosper, MSPT, MBA, was named chief executive of the PeaceHealth Northwest network. Prosper began his 30-year healthcare career as a physical therapist at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in Philadelphia. He held the role of interim chief executive after a longtime PeaceHealth leader, Dale Zender retired on Sept. 30, 2019. Prosper will continue to advance PeaceHealth hospital operations in Bellingham, Sedro-Woolley, and Friday Harbor, Washington, and in Ketchikan, Alaska.

Prosper will work to maintain clinical and quality excellence, increase employee and physician engagement and develop relationships in the Northwest communities PeaceHealth serves. “Life in the Northwest has been incredibly rewarding and enlightening,” Prosper said in a press release. “The deep commitment and passion of PeaceHealth providers and caregivers is evident in all our communities. There is a true desire to continuously improve and innovate, looking for better ways to serve our communities each day.”