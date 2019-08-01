A message from former GM of what was Clark Feed and Seed

by mathewroland

Filed on 01. Aug, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

“Following the recent tragedies in which Bellingham lost both of its beloved downtown pet stores, former staff have gathered to bring Bellingham’s local pet resource back. Former Clark Feed and Seed GM heads the new store named Dobby’s Creature Collective, which will serve animals of all sorts, and their people. As we continue serving the many pets and customers now left without a reliable local source for their supplies, we are launching a public request for support. If you’d like to contribute to having a local business that meets your pets needs, and would like to help us with an investment, please contact Dobby by calling (360) 840-1626 or by emailing dobby@dcreaturecollective.com.”