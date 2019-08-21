AbiliTrek launches its Accessibility Certification Program

by mathewroland

Filed on 21. Aug, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

The new certification program launched on July 2, 2019, and promotes disability accessibility to be incorporated into good business practice. The ACP has been designed as an accessibility indicator to express where it is and is not accessible to the disability community and promote the existing disability allies within our community. Certification is backed with a window decal and promotion on AbiliTrek’s Search & Review platform to convey to the public that the business meets or exceeds the accessibility criteria for accessibility and inclusion. The ACP calls for AbiliTrek to visit your facility and deliver a yes or no pass rating. The assessment is based on four main points which include if your entrance is accessible. If seating/service is accessible, if the facility bathrooms available to the public are accessible and if your TV(s) provide Closed Captioning. The ACP is a $100 annual fee which includes the accessibility evaluation as well as a potential decal and positive PR on AbiliTrek’s website if you pass. If your organization is a member of the Chamber or Sustainable Connections, you will receive access to the ACP at a discounted rate of $75. Not sure your facility would pass the accessibility evaluation of the ACP? That’s okay, AbiliTrek offers onsite accessibility consulting.