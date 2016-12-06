Acme Farms + Kitchen opens holiday pop up shop in Bellingham
by ehamann
Filed on 06. Dec, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents
Acme Farms + Kitchen has opened its holiday pop up shop at 1230 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham. The pop up shop will offer gift boxes featuring local foods and treats.
Customers can see examples and place order at the shop. Customers will also find Acme’s line of baking mixes and frozen cookie, scone, puff pastry and pie doughs.
The shop opened for business on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. Regular days of operation are Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The last day of the shop will be Friday, Dec. 23.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.