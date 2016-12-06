Acme Farms + Kitchen opens holiday pop up shop in Bellingham

Acme Farms + Kitchen has opened its holiday pop up shop at 1230 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham. The pop up shop will offer gift boxes featuring local foods and treats.

Customers can see examples and place order at the shop. Customers will also find Acme’s line of baking mixes and frozen cookie, scone, puff pastry and pie doughs.

The shop opened for business on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. Regular days of operation are Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The last day of the shop will be Friday, Dec. 23.