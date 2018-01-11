ACME Farms launches new program benefitting Lydia Place

by ehamann

For the past several months, ACME Farms + Kitchen as been delivering meal ingredients to mothers and their children living at a transitional homes owned and operated by Lydia Place. The food is used to make a bi-weekly meal for those living at the home.

In November, Acme Farms started collecting contributions for this new program. Currently, it is delivery to one location every other week, feeding seven adults and seven children. As little as an $8 donation can feed a mother and her a child a meal made from nutritious, locally sourced food.

Current Acme Farms customers can donate every week when they place their orders. Anyone who isn’t a customer can donate at https://bellingham.acmefarmsandkitchen.com/products/lydia-place-dinner-fund.

Acme Farms is meal kit delivery service based in Bellingham, which delivers weekly meal kits using local ingredients.