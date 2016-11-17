Alaska Air launches seasonal service to Hawaii
by ehamann
Filed on 17. Nov, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents
Last weekend, Alaska Airlines started its new weekly flights from Bellingham to Kona, Hawaii.
The nonstop service began on Nov. 12 and ends on April 1, 2017. Alaska also flies from Bellingham to Maui, Hawaii, starting on Nov. 6 and running until April 2, 2017.
For more information, visit www.alaskaair.com.
