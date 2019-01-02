Alcoa Foundation partners with Boys and Girls Club to support new youth program
by ehamann
Filed on 02. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Alcoa Foundation will support a new program for Boys and Girls Clubs of Whatcom County. The programs, called Project Learn and Positive Action, will run at all four club sites, in Bellingham Ferndale, Lynden and Blaine. The two programs are designed to educate and empower children to make good choices, build self-esteem, avoid risky behaviors and reject illicit drugs.
