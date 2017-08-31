Alcoa hires new government affairs and public relations manager
Alcoa announced that Laura McKinney has been named Northwest government affairs and public relations manager. Her position is located at the Intalco Works facility in Ferndale.
McKinney’s primary responsibilities will be managing internal and external communications, including state government and community relations.
Previously, McKinney was the director of operations and communications for the Whatcom Business Alliance. She has also held public relations and communications positions at U.S. Embassies in Georgia and Slovenia and at the U.S. Consulate in Vancouver, BC.
