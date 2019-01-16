Allegiant announces new flight between Bellingham and Anchorage

Allegiant Airlines will be adding new non-stop service between Bellingham International Airport and Anchorage, Alaska this spring, the airline announced today. The year-round service to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. One-way fares are beginning as low as $59.

“The working waterfront and many of our local businesses have strong economic ties to Alaska” Rob Fix, executive director for the Port of Bellingham, said in a release. “Non-stop air service between Bellingham and Anchorage will serve our business community well and provide recreational travelers with a convenient and affordable option to explore one of the most spectacular tourist destinations in the world.”

Currently, Allegiant offers nonstop service year-round from Bellingham to Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Oakland, California; Palm Springs, California; Phoenix; San Diego and Tucson, Arizona, and seasonal service to Denver and Hawaii.

