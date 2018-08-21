Allegiant announces new flight from Bellingham to Tucson

Allegiant announces new flight from Bellingham to Tucson
Contributed photo

by
Filed on 21. Aug, 2018

By BBJ Staff

Allegiant Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight from Bellingham International Airport to Tucson International Airport in Arizona, according to an announcement released by the Port of Bellingham today.

The year-round service will begin Nov. 15, with one-way fares as low as $69. The new service will operate Thursdays and Sundays on an Airbus 319, carrying up to 154 passengers.

Allegiant will now offer year-round service to seven destinations: Las Vegas; Oakland, California; Phoenix; Palm Springs, California; Los Angeles; San Diego; and now Tucson. Allegiant also offers seasonal service to Denver and Hawaii.

