Allegiant announces new flight from Bellingham to Tucson

Contributed photo

by ehamann

Filed on 21. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, News

By BBJ Staff

Allegiant Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight from Bellingham International Airport to Tucson International Airport in Arizona, according to an announcement released by the Port of Bellingham today.

The year-round service will begin Nov. 15, with one-way fares as low as $69. The new service will operate Thursdays and Sundays on an Airbus 319, carrying up to 154 passengers.

Allegiant will now offer year-round service to seven destinations: Las Vegas; Oakland, California; Phoenix; Palm Springs, California; Los Angeles; San Diego; and now Tucson. Allegiant also offers seasonal service to Denver and Hawaii.