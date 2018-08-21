Allegiant announces new flight from Bellingham to Tucson
by ehamann
Filed on 21. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, News
By BBJ Staff
Allegiant Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight from Bellingham International Airport to Tucson International Airport in Arizona, according to an announcement released by the Port of Bellingham today.
The year-round service will begin Nov. 15, with one-way fares as low as $69. The new service will operate Thursdays and Sundays on an Airbus 319, carrying up to 154 passengers.
Allegiant will now offer year-round service to seven destinations: Las Vegas; Oakland, California; Phoenix; Palm Springs, California; Los Angeles; San Diego; and now Tucson. Allegiant also offers seasonal service to Denver and Hawaii.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.