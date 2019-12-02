Annual auction raises $463,000 for Whatcom Hospice
by mathewroland
Filed on 02. Dec, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
The Light the Night Hospice Gala Auction on Nov. 9, 2019, raised a record for Whatcom Hospice. The 19th annual event saw more than 340 guests in attendance and raised $463,000 to provide care for terminally ill patients in Whatcom County and Bellingham. The proceeds from the event provide room and board assistance for the 12-bed Hospice House, uncompensated care, complementary therapies including acupuncture and massage, patient and family education and bereavement resources. The funds also provide patient and family assistance, staff development, volunteer training and community education. The gala had a silent auction as well as a sit-down dinner provided by WECU. Additional sponsors included Windermere Real Estate, Windermere Property Management, Phillips 66, First Federal and Peoples Bank. For more information visit www.whatcomhospice.org.
