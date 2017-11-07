Annual turkey drive begins in Whatcom County

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

SSK Insurance’s turkey drive began Oct. 16 and runs through Dec. 11. The goal is to help 200 local families this holiday season. SSK Insurance is matching contributions of $15 for each turkey donated, up to the first 100 turkeys.

Turkeys will be distributed to families in need by Bellingham Food Bank and Lynden-based Project Hope Food Bank.

SSK Insurance is an independent agency with offices at 501 Front St., Lynden and 2115 Barkley Blvd., Suite 201, Bellingham. Donations can be delivered or mailed to either office. For more information, call 360-354-4488 or visit www.sskinsurance.com.