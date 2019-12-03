Annual turkey drive sets donation record

by mathewroland

Filed on 03. Dec, 2019

The eighth- annual, Snapper Shuler Kenner turkey drive donated a new record to Whatcom County food banks. This year’s drive donated 384 turkeys to families in need. This donation exceeds the previous record of 247 turkeys.

“We are overwhelmed by the community’s generosity this year and the food banks were so grateful,” 28-year SSK employee who headed the drive, Bobbi Green said in a press release. “All of us thank the donors who made it possible to help many families at Thanksgiving.”

In addition, the public donated $3,910 and Lynden-based SSK Insurance matched the first $1,500. They also contributed and donated time and vehicles to deliver the turkeys to the food banks. Turkeys were distributed by Project Hope Food Bank and Bellingham Food Bank.

