Annual Wander to Wander 1K to benefit Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center

by ehamann

Wander Brewing and the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center are once again teaming up to offer a different kind of race in Bellingham. On Sunday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. the Wander to Wander 1K will start at Johnny’s Donuts and end at Wander Brew Hall. The event starts with participants enjoying a donut. At the whistle, participants will “wander” .62 miles to Wander Brew Hall. Registration is $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Children under 7 are free. For more information, visit http://whatcomdrc.org/wander-to- wander/.