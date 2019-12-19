Anvil Corporation welcomes new president and CFO

John Mahoney

by mathewroland

Filed on 19. Dec, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

John Mahoney will serve as the president of Anvil Corporation, effective on January 1, 2020. He brings with him decades of industry experience and has a successful track record in management positions. Mahoney joined Anvil in 2014 as a project manager and most recently served as the BP Cherry Point program manager.

“This is an exciting time for Anvil, and I’m excited and humbled to accept this role. As President, I will ensure we remain committed to working as One Anvil across all our branches while developing and maintaining long-term relationships and becoming partners with our clients. I look forward to working with a great team to ensure Anvil’s continued success and expansion,” Mahoney said in a press release.

Mahoney will succeed Gordy Lindell, Anvil’s current president. Lindell will transition to chairman of Anvil’s Board of Directors.

“It’s been a rewarding experience and privilege to lead this amazing organization, working with our employees and clients. I am certain that John Mahoney will continue to lead Anvil in the right direction,” Lindell said in a press release.

Also, effective January 1, 2020, Dan Lewis will serve as chief financial officer. Lewis has been Anvil’s controller since 2008.