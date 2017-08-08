Appliance Depot hires program manager

by ehamann

Filed on 08. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Whatcom County nonprofit job training program Appliance Depot has hired Mel Monkelis as program manager.

Monkelis will oversee the operations of Appliance Depot, including the training program, appliance sales, marketing and securing and developing partnerships for new donations.

Monkelis has a long history with local nonprofits, including a holding a seat on the board of directors for ReUse Works, Appliance Depot’s parent organization, from 2008-2014

Appliance Depot was founded in 2005. Staff and trainees repair and sell donated appliances in a self-sustaining business model that creates jobs and training opportunities.

Anyone interested in assisting Appliance Depot can contact Monkelis at 360-527-2646 or mmonkelis@appliancedepotbham.com.