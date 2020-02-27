Associate advisor promoted to lead advisor at Financial Plan, Inc.

by mathewroland

Filed on 27. Feb, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

Gabriel Twining, CFP® has been recently promoted to the position of lead advisor and chief personnel officer. Since 2013 Twinning first served in operations, then transitioned to the role of associate advisor. While in his role as associate advisor, Twining earned his CFP® marks while helping clients plan for retirement and achieve other financial goals.

“Gabe’s background in organizational processes and psychology made him a perfect candidate for the role of Chief Personnel Officer. Our company has grown by leaps and bounds over the past 5 years and Gabriel’s skill set is a huge benefit to our leadership team. We are thrilled to have him as a partner and our newest Lead Advisor and know he will continue to bring tremendous value to all the clients he serves,” principal, lead advisor, and chief compliance officer at FP Inc, David Dick said in a press release.

Twining earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Portland, and a master’s degree in organizational systems. Before he joined Financial Plan, Twinning worked in Tacoma as a process improvement consultant for CHI Franciscan Health.