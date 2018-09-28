August business licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 28. Sep, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in August, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Acme General Contracting And Home Repair, 5510 Rothenbuhler Road, Acme, 604313112
The Cruising Sailor’s Solutions, LLC, 1316 19th St., Anacortes, 604115262
Colesthisandthat1, 26024 35th Drive Northeast, Arlington, 604300797
Just Right Productions, 2120 116th Ave., Northeast, Bellevue, 604276358
Sea Mar Community Health Centers, 1764 Iowa St., Bellingham, 600537278
Old Fairhaven Association, 1106 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 601204168
Fastenal Company, 516 High St., Bellingham, 601453662
Lester & Associates, P.S. Inc, 119 North Commercial St., Bellingham, 601503355
Chocolate Necessities, 1408 Commercial St., Bellingham, 601880538
The Colorful Quill, 160 Highland Drive, Bellingham, 601993590
J B Painting, 3197 Sunset Way, Bellingham, 602091226
Richard Tilbury, Financial Advisor, 114 West Magnolia, Bellingham, 602141455
Jpmorgan Securities LLC, 4279 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602228227
Cascadia Bicycle Tours, 2405 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 602284818
Veterinary Services Of Washington Pc, 2869 West Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 602299892
Anew Grace, 2900 Orleans St., Bellingham, 602299908
Felicia Lynn, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 602428208
Good Enough Nation LLC, 2011 Wilson Ave., Bellingham, 603079243
Itek Energy LLC, 800 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603111608
Arch Telecom Inc, 3908 Meridian St., Bellingham, 603115642
Sweet Tooth Dental, 4101 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 603129234
Elizabeth Station, 1400 West Holly St., Bellingham, 603130909
Plum Grove Landscapes, 2201 E St., Bellingham, 603381705
J Flake Enterprises, Inc., 910 32nd St., Bellingham, 603391590
Nuages, 522 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 603412840
Fall Line Fisheries LLC, 615 12th St., Bellingham, 603442792
The Still Point, 1155 North State St., Bellingham, 603450178
M & D Drywall & Carpentry Services, 110 East Chestnut St., Bellingham, 603535905
William Construction LLC, 900 Dupont St., Bellingham, 603579253
Pm Construction Wa LLC, 1315 Dupont St., Bellingham, 604026216
Kara Eads Counseling LLC, 3 Larkspur Court, Bellingham, 604041023
Carver Marine, 4720 Austin Court, Bellingham, 604069798
Cf Voice & Data Technology Inc, 1822 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604071389
Ferns And Kelp, 3712 Home Road, Bellingham, 604074557
Treescapes LLC, 404 Baker St., Bellingham, 604088681
Lanikai Fisheries Inc, 4242 Cedar Hills Ct, Bellingham, 604160630
Kiser Tile & Custom Flooring, 221 E Smith Road, Bellingham, 604176436
Jagharbor Inc, 1720 Knox Ave., Bellingham, 604198796
Sound Pain Alliance, Pllc, 4029 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604206174
A1 Herbal Ayurvedic Products Inc., 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604262654
Lark Projects Usa Inc, 1314 N State St., Bellingham, 604263973
Gretchen Leggitt Art, 2235 King St., Bellingham, 604278553
Zurri’s, 908 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604278566
Emilyz Creative, 1160 Undine St., Bellingham, 604278573
Pnw Orthopedics Inc, 2618 Likely Drive, Bellingham, 604279124
Bright & Sunny, 2500 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604281098
Little, 2438 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604282164
Leof, 2629 Jaeger St., Bellingham, 604285282
Strong Design Studio Co, 310 Highland Drive, Bellingham, 604287058
Hairy Styles, 310 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604287994
Whatcom Art Market, 1103 11th St., Bellingham, 604289651
Tattered Paws And Golden Hearts Rescue, 4232 Spring Creek Ln., Bellingham, 604291529
Northwest Clean LLC, 336 36th St., Bellingham, 604291597
Eyewall LLC, 2727 Broadway St., Bellingham, 604291620
Sasquatch Painting Northwest LLC, 4029 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604292933
Kimberly Mallory, 412 Hillcrest Way, Bellingham, 604293736
Tlc Development LLC, 1811 D St., Bellingham, 604294288
Da Vinci Brothers Painting, 2958 Plymouth Drive, Bellingham, 604294618
Aliquot Solutions, 317 Holland Ave., Bellingham, 604297797
Escarleth De Leon, 1151 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604298573
Matsuworks LLC, 910 Mason St., Bellingham, 604301151
Hnss Cleaning, LLC, 1120 15th St., Bellingham, 604301367
Business Growth Management Solutions, 1251 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604302481
Cedar Heart Soma, 700 Dupont St., Bellingham, 604302996
Ben Mann Studios, 1000 Harris Avenue, Bellingham, 604303097
Coris Building & Design LLC, 1811 D St., Bellingham, 604303306
C And E Design, 2121 Cody Ave., Bellingham, 604303471
Gloria’s Cleaning, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 604303498
Avalon Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine, LLC, 5649 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604303688
A1 Graphic Screen Printing, 2221 Valencia St., Bellingham, 604304086
Emilly Thompson, 1128 Finnegan Way, Bellingham, 604304349
Zach Moritz, 5080 Everson Goshen Road, Bellingham, 604304889
Stick And Pokes, 1015 N State St., Bellingham, 604305452
Jhomari’s Cleaning Services, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 604305523
Shiloh Hubbard, 1339 Raymond St., Bellingham, 604305745
Hershey Hr Consulting, 1229 Roland St., Bellingham, 604306069
Linda Petee Creations, 3610 Illinois Lane, Bellingham, 604306698
Home Inspection Solutions, 1506 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604306986
Kelen Laine, 2602 Queen St., Bellingham, 604307640
Online Learning Consortium Inc, 1925 Lake Crest Drive, Bellingham, 604307718
Yanat Translation, 1818 Iowa Drive, Bellingham, 604307747
Vanguard Design Co, 504 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604308065
Sound Divers, 901 22nd St., Bellingham, 604308142
Genesis 1 Labs LLC, 2204 Young St., Bellingham, 604308899
Giant Killer Shark, 4053 Gloria Lane, Bellingham, 604308958
The Bellingham Team LLC, 2122 Barkley Blvd, Bellingham, 604309594
Hallmark Heating, 5353 Hallmark Lane, Bellingham, 604309788
Plamen Tsanev, 1743 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604309922
Plamen Tsanev, 1739 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604309922
Kishly, 4717 Leland St., Bellingham, 604310195
Colibri Healing Arts, 617 E Laurel Road, Bellingham, 604310346
Hair Design By Sarah, 907 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604310485
Heo, LLC, 2950 Newmarket St., Bellingham, 604311004
Paradocx, 1017 W Toledo St., Bellingham, 604311172
Vertiflow, 3550 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604311246
Gimme Food, 2501 Huron St., Bellingham, 604311555
Ronew Works, 1515 Monroe St., Bellingham, 604311556
Riley Smith, 3415 Abbott St., Bellingham, 604311685
El Tule 2, 2405 St. Paul St., Bellingham, 604311795
Plantae Pharmakis, 2418 Spruce St., Bellingham, 604312027
Tina Shelton, 3401 Redwood Ave., Bellingham, 604312332
Dhillon Trucking, 564 Kelly Road, Bellingham, 604312755
Voto Photos Inc, 4014 Kramer Lane, Bellingham, 604312975
Randhawa Trucking, 1306 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604313045
Cobalt Packaging & Design LLC, 1327 St. Paul St., Bellingham, 604313962
Fat Bird Blessings, 83 Grand View Lane, Bellingham, 604314089
Limpio Commercial And Residential Cleaning Services, 3333 Redwood Ave., Bellingham, 604314122
Whisky Productions, 3018 Pinewood Ave., Bellingham, 604314254
Stephen R. Thames, Pc, 4393 Gooding Ave., Bellingham, 604314414
Tiaga Sound And Lighting, 1607 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604314490
Artwork By Zoe Louise Kromer, 610 N State St., Bellingham, 604315001
Chase ‘n Rainbows Real Estate, Inc., 2500 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604315274
Sprout Employment, 2201 Valencia St., Bellingham, 604315620
Silkk The Shop, 2222 Valencia St., Bellingham, 604315730
Rebecca Schillinger, 505 Willow Road, Bellingham, 604315973
Williams Land Surveying Pllc, 1800 Monroe St., Bellingham, 604316240
Bonde Consulting LLC, 245 Middlefield Road, Bellingham, 604316263
Kyle’s Home Repair LLC, 968 Red Tail Lane, Bellingham, 604316403
Pnw Car Detail, 3785 Del Bonita Way, Bellingham, 604316825
Bnbwithme, 1403 19th St., Bellingham, 604316829
Bradley Davis, 2720 St. Paul St., Bellingham, 604317072
Fulcra Investigations, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604317259
Kristina Hjelsand, 839 N State St., Bellingham, 604317379
Ed Driving Service, 631 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604317417
Dog Ear Editing Services, 2725 Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604317563
Trailstagram, 621 32nd St., Bellingham, 604317925
Absmartypants, 1305 W Clearbrook Drive, Bellingham, 604317929
David Hannibal, 1300 W Indiana St., Bellingham, 604317935
Local Lawn Care And More, 2325 Valencia St., Bellingham, 604317982
Clutter Cleanse, 4002 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604318148
Madison Ciara Kirby, 1020 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604318152
Simple 1 Solutions LLC, 336 36th St., Bellingham, 604318338
Americas Cup Coffee Shop, 2627 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604318403
Teresa Lane, 107 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 604318536
Bellingham Janitorial, 1010 York St., Bellingham, 604319294
Misha Leigh Coaching, 3719 Tree Farm Lane, Bellingham, 604319769
Loam Equipment LLC, 1900 Mill Ave., Bellingham, 604319994
Continued.Com, 1542 Iron St., Bellingham, 604320423
Salish Billing & Bookkeeping, Inc, 1200 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, 604320443
Pnw Tree Consultant And Services, 4056 Deemer Road, Bellingham, 604320550
Off The Wall Prod. Unlmtd., 3615 Bennett Dr., Bellingham, 604320705
Royal T, 415 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604321027
Cjbookeepers, 3615 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604321603
2infinity, 250 Prince Ave., Bellingham, 604322468
Bowman Bodywork LLC, 960 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604322547
Miranda Quintanilla, 1120 E Maryland St., Bellingham, 604322715
Aaron Peter Cooper, 50 Green Hill Road, Bellingham, 604323303
Lc Financial Solutions, 402 S Garden St., Bellingham, 604324251
Feather Dancer Designs, 5460 Northwest Drive, Bellingham, 604324532
Danish Cab Services, 1259 Barkley Blvd, Bellingham, 604324857
C. Marttila Consulting, 23 Meadow Ct, Bellingham, 604324862
Nick Ennen, 1305 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, 604326213
Attacus Freelancing, 1205 N State St., Bellingham, 604327210
“Stephens Mechanical Corp, 465 Industrial Way, Benicia, California,
604213599″
Breivik Construction, 9375 Owl Lane, Blaine, 602034014
Sticks And Stones Excavation And Trees LLC, 7898 Crockett Road, Blaine, 604303546
Margo L Lindsey, 18333 Bothell Way Ne, Bothell, 604315724
Ms Dejong Construction, 8215 W 30th Crst, Custer, 604171500
Dumac Business Systems, Inc, 19 Corporate Circle, East Syracuse, New York, 604321893
Nate Drake General Contractor, 2015 106th St. Sw, Everett, 604310223
Seymour & Sons, 4084 Mt Baker Hwy, Everson, 601782252
Clt Enterprise LLC, 108 Evergreen Place, Everson, 604309963
New Moon Handyman, 7554 Nooksack Road, Everson, 604325901
Stanley Bennett LLC, 6070 Elder Road, Ferndale, 604201630
Anahat Construction LLC, 6277 Vista Drive, Ferndale, 604303265
R J Corris Industries, 6189 Lincoln Drive, Ferndale, 604305559
Kailey’s Cleaning, 6800 Enterprise Road, Ferndale, 604310479
On Time Entertainment, 2260 Sunrise St., Ferndale, 604321024
Tony’s Driving Services, 1475 Saint Helens Lane, Ferndale, 604323623
Peace Marine, LLC, 940 Park St., Friday Harbor, 604311403
Mason Electric, 4370 East Mason Lake Drive W, Grapeview, 603247550
Partner Industrial Lp, 8901 Gaylord Drive, Houston, Texas, 604291527
Treehouse Deliveries, 194 Hall Gwen Mine Road, Inchelium, 604120084
Continuum Holdings, 7812 Northeast 150th St., Kenmore, 604320347
Seattle Box Co., 23400 71st Place, Kent, 178000046
Green Solutions Heating And Cooling, 3517 South 272nd St., Kent, 604104370
Michael Mckenzie, 1983 Tuttle Lane, Lummi Island, 603292231
Best Choice Roofing And Gutters LLC, 1810 Pine Circle, Lynden, 604208267
Groundbusters, 8585 Vinup Road, Lynden, 604307090
Betterbrand Handyman LLC, 1112 Cascade Way, Lynden, 604309564
Diamond Auto Detail, 240 Birch Bay, Lynden, 604313312
The Governess Teaching Services, 1141 Elm St., Lynden, 604317404
Tonys Tile, 61 Flair Valley Drive, Maple Falls, 602650996
Natures Blueprint, 9250 Black Mountain Lane, Maple Falls, 604322465
Cortes Brothers Construction LLC, 1701 1/2 2nd St., Marysville, 604279779
Lcchresidential, 5021 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island, 604303195
Robin Murphy Ross, 300 E College Way, Mount Vernon, 603106321
Williams Designs, 1007 Shantel St., Mount Vernon, 604173574
Veronika V Schilperoort, 17689 Greenacres Road, Mount Vernon, 604318032
Come Up Productions, 11108 Chennault Beach Road, Mukilteo, 604320306
Timmons Group, Inc., 1001 Boulders Parkway, North Chesterfield, Virginia, 602739341
Shannons Ride, 701 Northwest Fairhaven Drive, Oak Harbor, 604300786
Paul Haney, 161 W Whidbey Ave., Oak Harbor, 604310318
2 Dig Now LLC, 202 N 8th Ave., Pasco, 604159262
Azteca Systems, LLC, 11075 S State St., Sandy, Utah, 604060266
Ring Protect Inc., 1523 26th St., Santa Monica, California, 604155521
Seattle Wellness Therapy, 1605 E Olive St., Seattle, 602230168
The Synergy Group, Inc., 2212 Queen Anne Ave., North, Seattle, 602337774
Synergie Massage & Bodywork, 4010 Linden Ave., North, Seattle, 603558292
About Plumbing, Inc., 3066 State Route 9, Sedro Woolley, 604294812
Northern State Media, 721 Brickyard Blvd, Sedro Woolley, 604300384
Stephen C Tate, 323 Helen St., Sedro Woolley, 604317059
Tempest Works, 7770 Maple Ave., Se, Snoqualmie, 604310217
Newscapes Northwest LLC, 32532 44th Ave., Northwest, Stanwood, 604310078
Olympus Technology Solutions, 1003 North St., Sumner, 604311471
Tahoma Electrical Services, LLC, 10202 Pacific Ave., South, Tacoma, 604093935
Dne Custom Creations LLC, 7627 27th St. West, Tacoma, 604311448
Puroclean Of Redmond, 14522 Northeast North Woodinville Way, Woodinville, 602352821
