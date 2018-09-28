August business licenses

by ehamann

Filed on 28. Sep, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in August, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Acme General Contracting And Home Repair, 5510 Rothenbuhler Road, Acme, 604313112

The Cruising Sailor’s Solutions, LLC, 1316 19th St., Anacortes, 604115262

Colesthisandthat1, 26024 35th Drive Northeast, Arlington, 604300797

Just Right Productions, 2120 116th Ave., Northeast, Bellevue, 604276358

Sea Mar Community Health Centers, 1764 Iowa St., Bellingham, 600537278

Old Fairhaven Association, 1106 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 601204168

Fastenal Company, 516 High St., Bellingham, 601453662

Lester & Associates, P.S. Inc, 119 North Commercial St., Bellingham, 601503355

Chocolate Necessities, 1408 Commercial St., Bellingham, 601880538

The Colorful Quill, 160 Highland Drive, Bellingham, 601993590

J B Painting, 3197 Sunset Way, Bellingham, 602091226

Richard Tilbury, Financial Advisor, 114 West Magnolia, Bellingham, 602141455

Jpmorgan Securities LLC, 4279 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602228227

Cascadia Bicycle Tours, 2405 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 602284818

Veterinary Services Of Washington Pc, 2869 West Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 602299892

Anew Grace, 2900 Orleans St., Bellingham, 602299908

Felicia Lynn, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 602428208

Good Enough Nation LLC, 2011 Wilson Ave., Bellingham, 603079243

Itek Energy LLC, 800 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603111608

Arch Telecom Inc, 3908 Meridian St., Bellingham, 603115642

Sweet Tooth Dental, 4101 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 603129234

Elizabeth Station, 1400 West Holly St., Bellingham, 603130909

Plum Grove Landscapes, 2201 E St., Bellingham, 603381705

J Flake Enterprises, Inc., 910 32nd St., Bellingham, 603391590

Nuages, 522 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 603412840

Fall Line Fisheries LLC, 615 12th St., Bellingham, 603442792

The Still Point, 1155 North State St., Bellingham, 603450178

M & D Drywall & Carpentry Services, 110 East Chestnut St., Bellingham, 603535905

William Construction LLC, 900 Dupont St., Bellingham, 603579253

Pm Construction Wa LLC, 1315 Dupont St., Bellingham, 604026216

Kara Eads Counseling LLC, 3 Larkspur Court, Bellingham, 604041023

Carver Marine, 4720 Austin Court, Bellingham, 604069798

Cf Voice & Data Technology Inc, 1822 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604071389

Ferns And Kelp, 3712 Home Road, Bellingham, 604074557

Treescapes LLC, 404 Baker St., Bellingham, 604088681

Lanikai Fisheries Inc, 4242 Cedar Hills Ct, Bellingham, 604160630

Kiser Tile & Custom Flooring, 221 E Smith Road, Bellingham, 604176436

Jagharbor Inc, 1720 Knox Ave., Bellingham, 604198796

Sound Pain Alliance, Pllc, 4029 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604206174

A1 Herbal Ayurvedic Products Inc., 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604262654

Lark Projects Usa Inc, 1314 N State St., Bellingham, 604263973

Gretchen Leggitt Art, 2235 King St., Bellingham, 604278553

Zurri’s, 908 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604278566

Emilyz Creative, 1160 Undine St., Bellingham, 604278573

Pnw Orthopedics Inc, 2618 Likely Drive, Bellingham, 604279124

Bright & Sunny, 2500 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604281098

Little, 2438 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604282164

Leof, 2629 Jaeger St., Bellingham, 604285282

Strong Design Studio Co, 310 Highland Drive, Bellingham, 604287058

Hairy Styles, 310 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604287994

Whatcom Art Market, 1103 11th St., Bellingham, 604289651

Tattered Paws And Golden Hearts Rescue, 4232 Spring Creek Ln., Bellingham, 604291529

Northwest Clean LLC, 336 36th St., Bellingham, 604291597

Eyewall LLC, 2727 Broadway St., Bellingham, 604291620

Sasquatch Painting Northwest LLC, 4029 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604292933

Kimberly Mallory, 412 Hillcrest Way, Bellingham, 604293736

Tlc Development LLC, 1811 D St., Bellingham, 604294288

Da Vinci Brothers Painting, 2958 Plymouth Drive, Bellingham, 604294618

Aliquot Solutions, 317 Holland Ave., Bellingham, 604297797

Escarleth De Leon, 1151 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604298573

Matsuworks LLC, 910 Mason St., Bellingham, 604301151

Hnss Cleaning, LLC, 1120 15th St., Bellingham, 604301367

Business Growth Management Solutions, 1251 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604302481

Cedar Heart Soma, 700 Dupont St., Bellingham, 604302996

Ben Mann Studios, 1000 Harris Avenue, Bellingham, 604303097

Coris Building & Design LLC, 1811 D St., Bellingham, 604303306

C And E Design, 2121 Cody Ave., Bellingham, 604303471

Gloria’s Cleaning, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 604303498

Avalon Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine, LLC, 5649 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604303688

A1 Graphic Screen Printing, 2221 Valencia St., Bellingham, 604304086

Emilly Thompson, 1128 Finnegan Way, Bellingham, 604304349

Zach Moritz, 5080 Everson Goshen Road, Bellingham, 604304889

Stick And Pokes, 1015 N State St., Bellingham, 604305452

Jhomari’s Cleaning Services, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 604305523

Shiloh Hubbard, 1339 Raymond St., Bellingham, 604305745

Hershey Hr Consulting, 1229 Roland St., Bellingham, 604306069

Linda Petee Creations, 3610 Illinois Lane, Bellingham, 604306698

Home Inspection Solutions, 1506 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604306986

Kelen Laine, 2602 Queen St., Bellingham, 604307640

Online Learning Consortium Inc, 1925 Lake Crest Drive, Bellingham, 604307718

Yanat Translation, 1818 Iowa Drive, Bellingham, 604307747

Vanguard Design Co, 504 Tremont Ave., Bellingham, 604308065

Sound Divers, 901 22nd St., Bellingham, 604308142

Genesis 1 Labs LLC, 2204 Young St., Bellingham, 604308899

Giant Killer Shark, 4053 Gloria Lane, Bellingham, 604308958

The Bellingham Team LLC, 2122 Barkley Blvd, Bellingham, 604309594

Hallmark Heating, 5353 Hallmark Lane, Bellingham, 604309788

Plamen Tsanev, 1743 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604309922

Plamen Tsanev, 1739 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604309922

Kishly, 4717 Leland St., Bellingham, 604310195

Colibri Healing Arts, 617 E Laurel Road, Bellingham, 604310346

Hair Design By Sarah, 907 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604310485

Heo, LLC, 2950 Newmarket St., Bellingham, 604311004

Paradocx, 1017 W Toledo St., Bellingham, 604311172

Vertiflow, 3550 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604311246

Gimme Food, 2501 Huron St., Bellingham, 604311555

Ronew Works, 1515 Monroe St., Bellingham, 604311556

Riley Smith, 3415 Abbott St., Bellingham, 604311685

El Tule 2, 2405 St. Paul St., Bellingham, 604311795

Plantae Pharmakis, 2418 Spruce St., Bellingham, 604312027

Tina Shelton, 3401 Redwood Ave., Bellingham, 604312332

Dhillon Trucking, 564 Kelly Road, Bellingham, 604312755

Voto Photos Inc, 4014 Kramer Lane, Bellingham, 604312975

Randhawa Trucking, 1306 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604313045

Cobalt Packaging & Design LLC, 1327 St. Paul St., Bellingham, 604313962

Fat Bird Blessings, 83 Grand View Lane, Bellingham, 604314089

Limpio Commercial And Residential Cleaning Services, 3333 Redwood Ave., Bellingham, 604314122

Whisky Productions, 3018 Pinewood Ave., Bellingham, 604314254

Stephen R. Thames, Pc, 4393 Gooding Ave., Bellingham, 604314414

Tiaga Sound And Lighting, 1607 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604314490

Artwork By Zoe Louise Kromer, 610 N State St., Bellingham, 604315001

Chase ‘n Rainbows Real Estate, Inc., 2500 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604315274

Sprout Employment, 2201 Valencia St., Bellingham, 604315620

Silkk The Shop, 2222 Valencia St., Bellingham, 604315730

Rebecca Schillinger, 505 Willow Road, Bellingham, 604315973

Williams Land Surveying Pllc, 1800 Monroe St., Bellingham, 604316240

Bonde Consulting LLC, 245 Middlefield Road, Bellingham, 604316263

Kyle’s Home Repair LLC, 968 Red Tail Lane, Bellingham, 604316403

Pnw Car Detail, 3785 Del Bonita Way, Bellingham, 604316825

Bnbwithme, 1403 19th St., Bellingham, 604316829

Bradley Davis, 2720 St. Paul St., Bellingham, 604317072

Fulcra Investigations, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604317259

Kristina Hjelsand, 839 N State St., Bellingham, 604317379

Ed Driving Service, 631 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604317417

Dog Ear Editing Services, 2725 Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604317563

Trailstagram, 621 32nd St., Bellingham, 604317925

Absmartypants, 1305 W Clearbrook Drive, Bellingham, 604317929

David Hannibal, 1300 W Indiana St., Bellingham, 604317935

Local Lawn Care And More, 2325 Valencia St., Bellingham, 604317982

Clutter Cleanse, 4002 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604318148

Madison Ciara Kirby, 1020 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604318152

Simple 1 Solutions LLC, 336 36th St., Bellingham, 604318338

Americas Cup Coffee Shop, 2627 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604318403

Teresa Lane, 107 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 604318536

Bellingham Janitorial, 1010 York St., Bellingham, 604319294

Misha Leigh Coaching, 3719 Tree Farm Lane, Bellingham, 604319769

Loam Equipment LLC, 1900 Mill Ave., Bellingham, 604319994

Continued.Com, 1542 Iron St., Bellingham, 604320423

Salish Billing & Bookkeeping, Inc, 1200 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, 604320443

Pnw Tree Consultant And Services, 4056 Deemer Road, Bellingham, 604320550

Off The Wall Prod. Unlmtd., 3615 Bennett Dr., Bellingham, 604320705

Royal T, 415 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604321027

Cjbookeepers, 3615 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604321603

2infinity, 250 Prince Ave., Bellingham, 604322468

Bowman Bodywork LLC, 960 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604322547

Miranda Quintanilla, 1120 E Maryland St., Bellingham, 604322715

Aaron Peter Cooper, 50 Green Hill Road, Bellingham, 604323303

Lc Financial Solutions, 402 S Garden St., Bellingham, 604324251

Feather Dancer Designs, 5460 Northwest Drive, Bellingham, 604324532

Danish Cab Services, 1259 Barkley Blvd, Bellingham, 604324857

C. Marttila Consulting, 23 Meadow Ct, Bellingham, 604324862

Nick Ennen, 1305 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham, 604326213

Attacus Freelancing, 1205 N State St., Bellingham, 604327210

“Stephens Mechanical Corp, 465 Industrial Way, Benicia, California,

604213599″

Breivik Construction, 9375 Owl Lane, Blaine, 602034014

Sticks And Stones Excavation And Trees LLC, 7898 Crockett Road, Blaine, 604303546

Margo L Lindsey, 18333 Bothell Way Ne, Bothell, 604315724

Ms Dejong Construction, 8215 W 30th Crst, Custer, 604171500

Dumac Business Systems, Inc, 19 Corporate Circle, East Syracuse, New York, 604321893

Nate Drake General Contractor, 2015 106th St. Sw, Everett, 604310223

Seymour & Sons, 4084 Mt Baker Hwy, Everson, 601782252

Clt Enterprise LLC, 108 Evergreen Place, Everson, 604309963

New Moon Handyman, 7554 Nooksack Road, Everson, 604325901

Stanley Bennett LLC, 6070 Elder Road, Ferndale, 604201630

Anahat Construction LLC, 6277 Vista Drive, Ferndale, 604303265

R J Corris Industries, 6189 Lincoln Drive, Ferndale, 604305559

Kailey’s Cleaning, 6800 Enterprise Road, Ferndale, 604310479

On Time Entertainment, 2260 Sunrise St., Ferndale, 604321024

Tony’s Driving Services, 1475 Saint Helens Lane, Ferndale, 604323623

Peace Marine, LLC, 940 Park St., Friday Harbor, 604311403

Mason Electric, 4370 East Mason Lake Drive W, Grapeview, 603247550

Partner Industrial Lp, 8901 Gaylord Drive, Houston, Texas, 604291527

Treehouse Deliveries, 194 Hall Gwen Mine Road, Inchelium, 604120084

Continuum Holdings, 7812 Northeast 150th St., Kenmore, 604320347

Seattle Box Co., 23400 71st Place, Kent, 178000046

Green Solutions Heating And Cooling, 3517 South 272nd St., Kent, 604104370

Michael Mckenzie, 1983 Tuttle Lane, Lummi Island, 603292231

Best Choice Roofing And Gutters LLC, 1810 Pine Circle, Lynden, 604208267

Groundbusters, 8585 Vinup Road, Lynden, 604307090

Betterbrand Handyman LLC, 1112 Cascade Way, Lynden, 604309564

Diamond Auto Detail, 240 Birch Bay, Lynden, 604313312

The Governess Teaching Services, 1141 Elm St., Lynden, 604317404

Tonys Tile, 61 Flair Valley Drive, Maple Falls, 602650996

Natures Blueprint, 9250 Black Mountain Lane, Maple Falls, 604322465

Cortes Brothers Construction LLC, 1701 1/2 2nd St., Marysville, 604279779

Lcchresidential, 5021 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island, 604303195

Robin Murphy Ross, 300 E College Way, Mount Vernon, 603106321

Williams Designs, 1007 Shantel St., Mount Vernon, 604173574

Veronika V Schilperoort, 17689 Greenacres Road, Mount Vernon, 604318032

Come Up Productions, 11108 Chennault Beach Road, Mukilteo, 604320306

Timmons Group, Inc., 1001 Boulders Parkway, North Chesterfield, Virginia, 602739341

Shannons Ride, 701 Northwest Fairhaven Drive, Oak Harbor, 604300786

Paul Haney, 161 W Whidbey Ave., Oak Harbor, 604310318

2 Dig Now LLC, 202 N 8th Ave., Pasco, 604159262

Azteca Systems, LLC, 11075 S State St., Sandy, Utah, 604060266

Ring Protect Inc., 1523 26th St., Santa Monica, California, 604155521

Seattle Wellness Therapy, 1605 E Olive St., Seattle, 602230168

The Synergy Group, Inc., 2212 Queen Anne Ave., North, Seattle, 602337774

Synergie Massage & Bodywork, 4010 Linden Ave., North, Seattle, 603558292

About Plumbing, Inc., 3066 State Route 9, Sedro Woolley, 604294812

Northern State Media, 721 Brickyard Blvd, Sedro Woolley, 604300384

Stephen C Tate, 323 Helen St., Sedro Woolley, 604317059

Tempest Works, 7770 Maple Ave., Se, Snoqualmie, 604310217

Newscapes Northwest LLC, 32532 44th Ave., Northwest, Stanwood, 604310078

Olympus Technology Solutions, 1003 North St., Sumner, 604311471

Tahoma Electrical Services, LLC, 10202 Pacific Ave., South, Tacoma, 604093935

Dne Custom Creations LLC, 7627 27th St. West, Tacoma, 604311448

Puroclean Of Redmond, 14522 Northeast North Woodinville Way, Woodinville, 602352821