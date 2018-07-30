B-Town Kitchen hires new executive chef

by ehamann

Filed on 30. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

B-Town Kitchen and Raw Bar has hired chef Bryce A. Lamb as executive chef.

Lamb has more than 20 years of experience in the culinary industry in the Pacific Northwest and around the world. Lamb started his career at La Fleur in Seattle and has served as executive chef and opened restaurants in Hanoi, Vietnam before returning to Seattle where he opened and served as executive chef at numerous award-winning restaurants.

B-Town Kitchen and Raw Bar is located inside the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, at 714 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. It opened in May of 2017, and serves guests tapas and fresh-caught seafood sourced from waters in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit http://www.btownkitchen.com/