Bank of the Pacific appoints new manager of Bellingham branch

by ehamann

Filed on 20. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Bank of the Pacific has announced it has appointed Tom Mathewson for AVP, branch manager of the branch at 4124 Hannegan Road, Bellingham.

Mathewson’s previous position was as a Bank of the Pacific mortgage loan representative. He has more than 28 years of banking experience, and has held a variety of positions in both the retail and lending side of banking.

Mathewson served on the board of the Bellingham Childcare & Learning Center, and has been active in the business community and is currently serving on the WCAR Communications Committee.

Bank of the Pacific is based in Aberdeen, and has more than $850 million in assets, and has 18 branch locations, in Grays, Harbor, Pacific, Skagit, Wahkiakum, Whatcom and Clark counties in Washington and Clatsop, Multnomah and Washington counties in Oregon. For more information visit www.bankofthepacific.com.