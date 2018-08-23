Banner Bank hires commercial relationship manager serving Bellingham area

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Lori Bellingar has joined Banner Bank as a commercial relationship manager serving the greater Bellingham area.

Bellingar, also Banner Vice President, has been a Bellingham banker for nearly 20 years and has more than a decade of commercial lending experience.

Bellingar graduated from Western Washington University, and has served as a local Junior Achievement board member since 2014. She has also been a member of Whatcom Young Professionals for 12 years. Bellingar can be reached at 360-752-8205.

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank with more than 200 locations in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. For more information, visit www.bannerbank.com.