Banner Bank hires commercial relationship manager serving Bellingham area
by ehamann
Filed on 23. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Lori Bellingar has joined Banner Bank as a commercial relationship manager serving the greater Bellingham area.
Bellingar, also Banner Vice President, has been a Bellingham banker for nearly 20 years and has more than a decade of commercial lending experience.
Bellingar graduated from Western Washington University, and has served as a local Junior Achievement board member since 2014. She has also been a member of Whatcom Young Professionals for 12 years. Bellingar can be reached at 360-752-8205.
Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank with more than 200 locations in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. For more information, visit www.bannerbank.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.