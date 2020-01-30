Banquet celebrates RE/MAX agents’ success

Photo courtesy of Radley Muller Photography

by mathewroland

Filed on 30. Jan, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

The Whatcom County Association of REALTORS® recently celebrated the work and service of local businesses and individuals at the Installation and Awards Dinner. Three agents from RE/MAX Whatcom County received awards at the dinner on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Laura Rehberger was nominated for the Rookie of the Year award. The award spotlights new realtors for their service to the community and the REALTOR organization. Ms. Rehberger demonstrated her service to the community specifically within the field of education and achieved a level of business that indicates future success as a REALTOR.

Sommer Cronck received the Community Service award. Ms. Cronck’s work in Sudden Valley increased operational funding for the Sudden Valley facilities and developed a fully stocked food bank. The award recognizes her professional involvement with the association and contributions to the community that goes above and beyond. Ms. Cronck was also awarded Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Brad Hanks was presented with the REALTOR® Achievement award. The award is given realtors for their involvement in civic, community, or business affairs and who over the past five years exhibit a commitment to education, professionalism and ethical business practices. Hanks is the current Chair of Government Affairs for WCAR and was presented with a flag that was flown in his honor over the State Capital for his service. Hanks attends county and city council meetings, takes part in ecology rule hearings and is present at legislative day in Olympia.