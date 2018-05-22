Barron Heating appoints new building performance manager

by ehamann

Filed on 22. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Barron Heating & Air Conditioning recently appointed Michael Takemura to manage its home and building performance division. As building performance manager, he will lead a team of licensed engineers who analyze air quality and energy efficiency to help develop custom solutions for homes and commercial buildings.

Takemura became a certified air duct cleaning specialist and building analyst, after completing requirements for both the National Air Duct Cleaners Association and the Building Performance Institute.

Barron Heating has locations in Ferndale, Burlington and Marysville and has approximately 125 employees. The Ferndale location is at 5100 Pacific Highway. For more information, call 360-676-1131 or visit barronheating.com.