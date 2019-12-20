Barron Heating in Ferndale to offer new trades scholarship

by mathewroland

Barron Heating & Air Conditioning recently created two $5,000 scholarships aimed at helping people obtain family-wage jobs in the trades without accruing student loan debt. Named after the founder of the company, the Dan L. Barron Trades Scholarship will provide an opportunity for those looking to begin a career in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, electrical or plumbing trades.

“Barron Heating wants to reinvest in our communities and provide opportunities through the trades,” owner of Barron Heating, John Barron said in a press release. “There is no obligation to future employment with Barron Heating to receive these scholarships — it is simply our way of encouraging and building up the ever-important and rewarding trades field.”

The two scholarships will be provided to Bellingham Technical College: one to a community member and one to a Barron Heating employee or employee’s family member. Applications for the scholarships can be submitted at https://www.barronheating.com/scholarship/ now through Jan. 31, 2020.