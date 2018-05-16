BBJ hires sales consultant
by ehamann
Filed on 16. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Sound Publishing has hired Necia Hickey as the new advertising sales consultant for The Bellingham Business Journal.
Hickey is Whatcom County native. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington. Previously, she worked in marketing and advertising at Retailing Insight Magazine, a business-to-business trade publication based in Bellingham.
Hickey can be reached at 360-312-4380 or nhickey@bbjtoday.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.