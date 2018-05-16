BBJ hires sales consultant

by ehamann

Filed on 16. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Sound Publishing has hired Necia Hickey as the new advertising sales consultant for The Bellingham Business Journal.

Hickey is Whatcom County native. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington. Previously, she worked in marketing and advertising at Retailing Insight Magazine, a business-to-business trade publication based in Bellingham.

Hickey can be reached at 360-312-4380 or nhickey@bbjtoday.com.