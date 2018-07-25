Bellingham accepting 2019 tourism grant applications

by ehamann

The City of Bellingham is now accepting tourism grant applications through 5 p.m., Sept. 7. Applications are available in the planning and community development department at Bellingham City Hall or online at https://www.cob.org/services/business/Pages/tourism-grants.aspx.

In addition to the standard grant application, the city is offering a Start-Up Grant for those events, programs or projects that are less than three years old. In 2018, Bellingham awarded 25 grants, totaling $207,647. Recipients included Fiddlehead Tours and Adventures, Bellingham Railway Museum, Mount Baker Bicycle Club and Wild Buffalo.

Special consideration will be given to events that occur between October and May and those that partner with other agencies or events to reduce duplication of activities. For questions about the grant program, contact Shannon Tays at staysi@cob.org or 360-778-8360.