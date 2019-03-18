Bellingham Airport installs electric vehicle charging stations
by ehamann
Bellingham International Airport is now offering electric vehicle charging stations in its main airport parking lot.
Initially, three charging stations will be available for travelers and a fourth will be available for employees. The stations are located on the south side of the main parking lot.
Travelers can reserve a charging station by visiting www.flyBLIparking.com.
