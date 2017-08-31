Bellingham Airport to conduct emergency drill

by ehamann

Filed on 31. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Port of Bellingham will conduct a full-scale emergency response exercise at Bellingham International Airport from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The exercise will evaluate the preparedness capabilities of the airport and local response agencies.

Most of the drill will be staged at the airport and PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, and members of the public may see emergency vehicles, unusual airport activity and “passengers” with simulated injuries. The exercise will involve more than 200 local volunteers and emergency responders. Volunteers will role-play as aircraft crash victims and victim’s family members.

The exercise will not interfere with regular operations, and the airport will remain open for the duration of the drill.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires a full-scale exercise once every three years to test an airport’s emergency plan.