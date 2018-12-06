Bellingham architecture firm makes new hire

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Dec, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Zervas Architects has hired Jed Ballew, architect, as project manager. Ballew has 19 years of experience working on many different types of projects, including historical preservation, multi-family residential, tenant improvement and education.

Ballew earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree at Oklahoma State University in 1999, and practiced architecture in Tulsa, Oklahoma until he relocated to Bellingham in 2017.

Zervas Architects is a 14-person architectural and interior design firm located at 209 Prospect St., Bellingham. For more information, call 360-734-4744 or visit www.zervasgroup.com.