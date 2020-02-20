Bellingham artist wins international illustrating contest

by mathewroland

Bellingham resident, Aidin Andrews will be honored at the 36th Annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, on Friday, April 3, 2020. Aidin has loved the arts for as long as he can remember and was encouraged to pursue his passion from a young age. Among those who personally inspired Aidin to include his mother, Annie, who owns her own jewelry business and Katy Shanafelt, his highschool art teacher. Artists like Aaron Horkey, Shaun Tan and Felix Colgrave also inspire the young artist and serve as a reminder for how incredible illustration and art can be. You can view Aidins work on Instagram.com under the handle @aidinandrews

With a 36-year history, the contest has recognized more than 774 writers and illustrators as winners. “What’s amazing to me is that a good 60 to 70% of winners go on to successful careers,” New York Times’ best-selling author Kevin J. Anderson. “You could call it ‘The American Idol’ for writers—long before there ever was such a show.” Participants in the ceremony will also include well-known writers and illustrators such as Orson Scott Card (Ender’s Game), Larry Elmore (Dungeons & Dragons book covers) and Rob Prior (art for Spawn, Heavy Metal comics and Buffy the Vampire Slayer)