Bellingham auto body shop earns prestigious recognition

by
Filed on 14. May, 2018 in Business Briefs

Olsen Auto Body & Collision has been certified by Assured Performance. Assured Performance is a non-profit consumer advocacy organization. It ensures that auto shops maintain the right tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair the participating automaker brand vehicles. In achieving its certification, Olsen Auto Body & Collision is now recognized by Assured Performance for FCA, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia.

Fewer than 5 percent of body shops in the country meet the requirements to become officially certified and recognized.

For more information, visit http://www.olsenautobody.com

