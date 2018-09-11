Bellingham auto repair shop becomes first local company to get Tesla certification

by
Filed on 11. Sep, 2018

No. 1 Automotive Body Repair in Bellingham became certified to fix Tesla vehicles this summer. This makes it the first collision repair shop north of Seattle to become a member of the Tesla Factory Certified Repair Network.

No. 1 Automotive Body Repair is located at 4108 Hannegan Road, Bellingham. It’s parent company, No.1 Collision Group, is based in British Columbia.

 

