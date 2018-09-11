Bellingham auto repair shop becomes first local company to get Tesla certification
by ehamann
Filed on 11. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
No. 1 Automotive Body Repair in Bellingham became certified to fix Tesla vehicles this summer. This makes it the first collision repair shop north of Seattle to become a member of the Tesla Factory Certified Repair Network.
No. 1 Automotive Body Repair is located at 4108 Hannegan Road, Bellingham. It’s parent company, No.1 Collision Group, is based in British Columbia.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.