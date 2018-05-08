Bellingham auto repair shop earns prestigious recognition
No. 1 Automotive Body Repair has been officially certified by Assured Performance Collision Care. Assured Performance is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that ensures repair shops maintain the right tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair the participating brand vehicles. No. 1 Automotive Body Repair is officially recognized by Assured Performance for FCA, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia. Less than five percent of body shops in the country have met the requirements to achieve the certification.
No. 1 Automotive Body Repair is located at 4108 Hannegan Road, Bellingham.
