Bellingham Automotive donates $5,500 in celebration of 25 anniversary
by ehamann
Filed on 09. Mar, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Bellingham Automotive celebrated its 25th anniversary last year by undertaking 25 separate initiatives. Both the company and customers pitched in to support local nonprofits, conduct community activities and make special offers to customers. In one case, a customer donated a van to Rebound of Whatcom County and Bellingham Automotive contributed $1,500 in parts and labor to make the van safer and more efficient. Other recipients of good deeds included Bellingham Food Bank, Blue Skies for Children, Whatcom Hospice Foundation, Skookum Kids and Boys & Girls Clubs of Whatcom County. Over the course of the campaign, Bellingham Automotive donated more than $5,500, and customers also contributed in many cases.
Bellingham Automotive is located at 4116 Hannegan Road. For more information, call 360-676-5200 or visit www.bellinghamautomotive.com.
