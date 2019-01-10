Bellingham-based real estate brokerage recognized among the best places to work nationally

by ehamann

10. Jan, 2019

EXP Realty, was named as one of the best places to work among U.S. small and medium businesses for the second year in a row. The ranking is from Glassdoor’s 2019 Employees’ Choice Awards, and based on anonymous employee feedback on Glassdoor.

Bellingham-based EXP Realty is a cloud-based real estate brokerage that operates in all 50 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces, and has more than 15,000 agents and 300 staff.