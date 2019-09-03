Bellingham-based Zorganics owner wins esteemed certification

by mathewroland

Filed on 03. Sep, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

Frida Emalange was recently awarded the top certification from the National Coalition of Estheticians. Emalange is one of only seven estheticians in Washington state to earn the award. The certification highlights advanced knowledge and skills in the field of facial/body treatments, skin conditions/disorders, infection procedures, physiology and anatomy. In October of2018, Emalange launched Zorganics Institute Beauty and Wellness, at Bakerview square. The private school is aimed at aspiring cosmetologists, estheticians, massage therapists, and nail technicians. She has also opened Zorganics Cosmetics last December located at the Bellis Fair Mall.