Bellingham bike shop donates bicycles to Boy’s and Girl’s Club
by ehamann
Filed on 17. Nov, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Bellingham’s Fanatik Bike Co. has continued its eight-year tradition, and teamed up with Vancouver, B.C. based Norco Bicycles to provide new bikes to the Bellingham Boy’s and Girl’s Club.
On Oct. 11, Fanatik donated five brand new bikes. Through the years, Fanatik has maintained the bikes it has donated.
