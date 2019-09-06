Bellingham business featured in the Investopedia 100
by mathewroland
Filed on 06. Sep, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Flow Financial Planning LLC was recently listed as one of the most influential financial advisors of 2019 and was included in the Investopedia 100. Financial planner, Meg Bartelt, with Flow, put Bellingham on the list. This is the third year the awards list has been compiled. Investopedia 100 recognizes financial advisors who are starting critical conversations about financial literacy, saving strategies and wealth management. For more information or to see the full list visit https://www.investopedia.com/top-100-financial-advisors-4427912
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.