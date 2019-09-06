Bellingham business featured in the Investopedia 100

by mathewroland

Flow Financial Planning LLC was recently listed as one of the most influential financial advisors of 2019 and was included in the Investopedia 100. Financial planner, Meg Bartelt, with Flow, put Bellingham on the list. This is the third year the awards list has been compiled. Investopedia 100 recognizes financial advisors who are starting critical conversations about financial literacy, saving strategies and wealth management. For more information or to see the full list visit https://www.investopedia.com/top-100-financial-advisors-4427912