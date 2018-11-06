Bellingham business IT company makes new hire

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Bellingham IT company Litzia has hired network engineer Joey Blake to its technical team. Blake has experience providing IT assistance for Whatcom Community College’s Student Help Desk, and teaching for various institutions.

Litzia network engineer James Burdette also earned his Microsoft Cloud Platform and Infrastructure certification.

Litzia was established in 2005, and integrates a variety of tailored information solutions for small and medium sized businesses. Litzia is a Microsoft Certified Partner and Microsoft Small Business Specialist and empowers businesses with a range of technology services with predictable costs and results.