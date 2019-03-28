Bellingham business owner earns national recognition
by ehamann
Filed on 28. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
The owner of a Bellingham-based healthcare company has been recognized as a top leader in the country in her field.
Andy Leebron-Clay, owner of Nightingale Healthcare, was named to the Hall of Honor at the 2019 McKnight’s Women of Distinction awards. Leebron-Clay was the only one in the state to receive the award.
The awards are overseen by trade publications McKnight’s Long-Term Care New and McKnight’s Senior Living, which received hundreds of nominations for these awards.
Winners of the awards help their organizations achieve major patient care and financial performance milestones. They also serve as mentors or inspirations to their colleagues.
Leebron-Clay is owner/clinical liaison of Nightingale Healthcare, which owns and operates six skilled nursing and assisted living communities throughout Washington, including two in Bellingham. For more information, visit nightingaleliving.com or call 360-319-6536.
