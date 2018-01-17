Bellingham cannabis retailer donates $2,770 to Bellingham Food Bank

by ehamann

Filed on 17. Jan, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

2020 Solutions recently donated $2,770 to Bellingham Food Bank. 2020 raised the money by pledging $10 for each new person who joined its rewards program from Nov. 3-18.

Every week more than 1,350 families visit the Bellingham Food Bank. For more information, visit www.bellinghamfoodbank.org.

2020 Solutions’ first location at 2018 Iron St. in Bellingham opened in July 2014, making it one of the first cannabis retailers in the state. It has since opened two additional stores in Bellingham, as well as one in Ephrata and one in Sprague.

For more information, visit www.2020-solutions.com.