Bellingham Chamber adds new board member
by ehamann
Filed on 27. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced that it has added Chris Roselli to its board of directors. Roselli serves as the director of Western Washington University’s Front Door to Discovery. In his spare time, he volunteers as a coach for the Boys and Girls Club.
Roselli came to Bellingham in 1995 to study communications at Western. He went on to work at Western as an admissions counselor, recruiter and advisor, and with Western’s alumni association.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.