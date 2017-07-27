Bellingham Chamber adds new board member

by ehamann

Filed on 27. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced that it has added Chris Roselli to its board of directors. Roselli serves as the director of Western Washington University’s Front Door to Discovery. In his spare time, he volunteers as a coach for the Boys and Girls Club.

Roselli came to Bellingham in 1995 to study communications at Western. He went on to work at Western as an admissions counselor, recruiter and advisor, and with Western’s alumni association.