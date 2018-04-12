Bellingham chamber announces new name, new logo

by
Filed on 12. Apr, 2018

The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new logo April 2.

The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce’s new logo.

The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry has changed its name and unveiled a new logo as of April 2.

The chamber will now be known as the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber board of directors wanted a name that was more concise, easier to say and easier to remember, according to a press release. The name is also a reflection of the member base and is not limited by county boundaries.

The new look was designed by McCoy Creative, a chamber member.

