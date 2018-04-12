Bellingham chamber announces new name, new logo

by ehamann

The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry has changed its name and unveiled a new logo as of April 2.

The chamber will now be known as the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber board of directors wanted a name that was more concise, easier to say and easier to remember, according to a press release. The name is also a reflection of the member base and is not limited by county boundaries.

The new look was designed by McCoy Creative, a chamber member.