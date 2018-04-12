Bellingham chamber announces new name, new logo
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry has changed its name and unveiled a new logo as of April 2.
The chamber will now be known as the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber board of directors wanted a name that was more concise, easier to say and easier to remember, according to a press release. The name is also a reflection of the member base and is not limited by county boundaries.
The new look was designed by McCoy Creative, a chamber member.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.