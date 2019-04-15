Bellingham Chamber to hold seminar on phishing, web security

by
Filed on 15. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

Phishing, spoofing, spam and viruses are one of the biggest threats to a company’s data. An event this week is teaching businesses how to train their staff to avoid falling victim to these schemes.

The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting NW TEchnology CEO Ryan Oord, who will explain how business owners and team leaders can create a data policy for staff. The event will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. on April 16 at the Chamber office at 119 North Commercial St., Suite 110, Bellingham. The event is free and all local businesses are welcome. To register, visit https://business.bellingham.com/events/details/on-topic-don-t-take-the-bait-how-to-spot-phishing-scams-before-you-re-reeled-in-521

 

