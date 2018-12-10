Bellingham chocolate company founder earns Woman of the Year award

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Dec, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Ariana Lee, co-founder of Bija Chocolates, was named the 2018 Whatcom Women in Business Woman of the Year.

Lee worked with her husband to found Bija two years ago. The Bellingham-based company works with women-owned cooperatives in the Dominican Republic and Peru to source cacao. The company also partners with organizations like Girls on the Run, Lydia Place and other groups that support women and girls.

Other finalists for this year’s award were:

Abby Franklin, Loving Space Preschool

Colleen Haggerty, Our TreeHouse

Kathy Herndon, VSH Certified Public Accountants

Heidi Ludeman, Ludeman Capital Management, Inc.

Chantee Ziemkowski, Alcoa

For more information, visit www.wwib.org.