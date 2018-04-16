Bellingham Co-op wins national environmental award

by ehamann

The Community Food Co-op has received the inaugural National Co+op Grocers Climate Collaborative Awards. It received the Outstanding Company Award for improving energy efficiency in a retail grocery store and fostering resilient, regenerative farming communities.

The award was presented at Natural Products Expo West and Engredea 2018, the largest natural food trade show in the country, in Anaheim, California. The Co-op was recognized for offsetting 102 percent of its energy use, from a 126-panel solar array at its Cordata store and the purchase of renewable energy certificates. The Co-op, PCC Natural Markets and Orcas Food Co-op are the only retail stores in Washington that have joined the Climate Collaborative. The only other Whatcom County member is Nature’s Path in Blaine.