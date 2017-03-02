Bellingham Coldwell Banker Bain broker appointed to Whatcom Hospice Foundation board
by ehamann
Filed on 02. Mar, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes, People On The Move
Coldwell Banker Bain officer broker Erika Buse has joined the Whatcom Hospice Foundation board.
The Whatcom Hospice Foundation is an independent charitable organization comprised of staff who raise money and spread awareness for hospice services in Whatcom County. The foundation owns the Whatcom Hospice Campus, which includes the residential facility Hospice House.
Buse is a Bellingham native and moved back to Whatcom County last year. Before that, she volunteered at the San Diego Hospice and served on the board of the Santa Barbara Hospice for more than six years. She graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University.
